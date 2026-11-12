Today's Big Question

Are Burnham’s climate credentials up to scratch?

The PM has reaffirmed his climate commitment but recent decisions suggest affordability is his greater concern

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Photo collage illustration of Andy Burnham, climate activists, an oil rig, North Sea map and sign at COP31
The upcoming decision about Rosebank oil field could be ‘one of the trickiest questions of parliamentary management’ Andy Burnham has to face
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Andy Burnham has promised a “new era of British leadership” on climate policy. He told the Cop31 conference in Turkey today that climate crisis was no longer a “distant threat”, and Britain “would live up to” its clean-energy commitment. He also acknowledged the security risks posed by climate change, announcing a new special UK representative on climate security.

But, away from the foreign stage, he remains under fire from all sides on domestic climate issues. Left-leaning critics, some on his own backbenches, have panned the decision to prioritise affordability over clean energy by permitting drilling at the Jackdaw gas field; critics on the right lambast his continued commitment to net zero by 2050. How far Burnham steps down the green path from now on could well decide which colour of political party prevails at the next general election.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.

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