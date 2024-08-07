Arizona fake Trump elector takes plea deal

An Arizona Republican is the first to plead guilty for falsely attesting that Donald Trump won the state in 2020

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes secured the guilty plea
(Image credit: Christian Petersen / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published
in speed read

What happened

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes (D) on Tuesday secured a guilty plea from one of 11 Republicans who falsely attested that Donald Trump won the state in 2020, part of a broader scheme to overturn President Joe Biden's electoral victory. A grand jury indicted the 11 fake electors and seven other Trump allies in April. Another of the 18 defendants, former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis, agreed Monday to cooperate with prosecutors in exchange for the state dropping nine felony charges.

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

