Who is Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes?

Could Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes soon take center stage in another criminal case involving former President Donald Trump? Mayes' office is reportedly investigating an alleged "fake elector" scheme to support Trump in 2020, sparking speculation that her state could become the latest to bring charges against the former president's inner circle. So who is Arizona's Democratic attorney general?

A background in journalism

Mayes was born in Prescott, Arizona, and raised on a tree farm; her mother was a teacher, while her father was a pharmacist, according to her campaign advertising. She studied journalism and political science at Arizona State University, per her website, and she began her career as a reporter for outlets like the Arizona Republic.

In 2000, Mayes made news while covering the presidential election when she wasn't allowed on John McCain's campaign bus while the senator was feuding with her outlet, according to The Washington Post. While at the Arizona Republic, Mayes was one of 10 staffers flagged for purchasing stock in Central Newspapers before the sale of the newspaper's parent company to Gannett Co. was announced, according to AZ Central. She has denied having inside information, maintaining that rumors about it were circulating for weeks, per KAWC. At the time, Executive Editor Pam Johnson reportedly said an investigation found none of the reporters "had what securities regulators would consider 'insider information'" but "acted on gossip."

The Arizona Corporation Commission

In 2002, Mayes served as press secretary for Janet Napolitano during her gubernatorial campaign. Napolitano later appointed Mayes to the Arizona Corporation Commission, where she served from 2003 to 2010. During this time, Mayes "prosecuted consumer fraud and returned tens of millions of dollars to the victims of fraud in the state of Arizona" and decided 2,700 cases, she said during a 2022 debate.