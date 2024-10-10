Arizona kicks off swing-state early voting

The voting began with less than a month to go before the presidential election

Man votes in Arizona&#039;s Maricopa County in 2022
A man votes in Arizona's Maricopa County during the 2022 elections
(Image credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Early voting kicked off in Arizona on Wednesday, making it the first of seven key battleground states to start casting ballots in the 2024 election. The Kamala Harris and Donald Trump campaigns sent their vice presidential nominees, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), to rally supporters in the state to get their votes in early.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

