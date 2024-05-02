Arizona lawmakers repeal 1864 abortion ban

The state's policy was first enacted when Abraham Lincoln was president

Abortion rights rally in Arizona with hand-drawn signs
The repeal is a "significant loss for the anti-abortion movement"
(Image credit: Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

The Arizona Senate voted 16-14 on Wednesday to repeal a pre-statehood near-total ban on abortion, sending the bill to Gov. Katie Hobbs (D). The state House passed the measure last week. Three House Republicans and two GOP senators — including the wife of one of the Arizona Supreme Court justices who reinstated the 1864 ban in April — joined Democrats in voting for repeal.



Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

