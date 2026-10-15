Blockers: Michael Lewis’ ‘rollercoaster’ exposé of Elon Musk’s Doge

‘Essential record’ of a dismal episode in US history

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‘Vast institutional knowledge’ was removed at a stroke ‘to be replaced by venal incompetence’
(Image credit: Penguin)

“After a career spent getting readers excited about credit-default swaps (‘The Big Short’) and sabermetrics (‘Moneyball’)”, the American journalist Michael Lewis “decided to try to help people understand the importance of civil servants”, said Sam Freedman in The Guardian.

He did this first in “The Fifth Risk”, his 2018 book about the damage caused by the first Trump administration’s “almost complete lack of interest” in the workings of government. Now, he has written a “loose sequel” dealing with Donald Trump’s return to office and, “this time around, the problem is not indifference but malicious intent to destroy”.

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