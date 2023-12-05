'Brexit critics should let sleeping dogs lie'

I've got news for those who say Brexit is a disaster: it isn't. That's why rejoining is just a pipe dream

Larry Elliott in The Guardian

Rejoiners pushing to re-enter the EU must prove the UK economy has "become a basket case since Brexit" and that life "in the club" is "so much better", says Larry Elliott in The Guardian. But "neither criterion has been met". The "doomsday scenario" of "crashing house prices" and "mass unemployment" never happened. Instead, the "worrying" state of EU politics confirms the UK is right to "let sleeping dogs lie".

The King's Royal Blue Tie Speaks Volumes to Greeks

Howard Chua-Eoan in Bloomberg

King Charles has triggered "flurries of speculation" by wearing a tie of a colour and pattern that was a "definite allusion to the Greek flag", writes Howard Chua-Eoan for Bloomberg. Coming in the wake of Rishi Sunak's refusal to be "drawn into the debate" over the Elgin Marbles, the monarch's subtle move is "genius", allowing him to "reflect publicly on what he personally feels about the issue". But "he'll never tell, of course".

Can realpolitik be ethical?

Adrian Pabst in The New Statesman



It's time to "rescue" foreign policy from "naked national interest", argues Adrian Pabst in The New Statesman following Henry Kissinger's death. For decades, our world order has resulted in "chaos and conflict", with the West "stuck in a clash between moralistic liberalism and amoral realism". The "path out of the impasse" is an "ethical realist" approach that aims to "restrain power at home and abroad, based on reciprocity and responsibility".

It's okay that winter isn't all Christmas cheer

Karen Adam in The National

Beneath the "festive veneer", many people are grappling with the "profound struggle" that Christmas can bring, writes MSP Karen Adam for The National. While adults "work hard" to keep the holiday "as magical as possible for the kids", the "expectation to be merry can feel like an overwhelming burden", especially for those facing "loss, strained relationships, or financial hardship". It is "crucial" that we recognise "mental health doesn't adhere to a seasonal calendar", and that it's "okay to feel off" whatever the time of year.

