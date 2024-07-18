'Is this capitalism anymore?'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Why we can't give up on capitalism'
Ruchir Sharma at CNN
Capitalism has "broadly worked for America for much of its economic history," but recently that capitalism "seems to have not been working for the average worker," says Ruchir Sharma. It has "reached a point where it’s safe to ask" if modern capitalism is a "very different economic system." An "essential part of capitalism is for people to take risk and know that there are adverse consequences of taking such risk."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'How America can still come together'
Nancy Gibbs at Time
Current American division "feels shocking but not sudden," says Nancy Gibbs, because the "dread has been deepening for years, a defining quality of this century that began with an election that ended in a tie." But "Americans are largely united on key issues — even if you would never know it." However, when Americans "don't see and hear the truth of our fellow citizens, we stand little chance of appreciating all that we actually hold in common."
'Miami's soccer chaos was a clash of civilizations'
Juan Pablo Spinetto at Bloomberg
The swarm of fans at Copa America is a "warning sign that U.S. stadiums and cities should take seriously as the country prepares to host the World Cup," says Juan Pablo Spinetto. It is also a "reminder of how much South American football has to improve if it wants to play in the major leagues of global sports entertainment." American "cities and stadiums are kidding themselves if they think they can prepare" for the World Cup "like any other big event."
'Elon Musk makes it official: He's all in on Trump and is donating money to prove it'
Sara Pequeño at USA Today
Elon Musk's donations will "possibly assist in reelecting Trump," and "that should concern all of us because of the power owning X gives him and his willingness to wield it," says Sara Pequeño. Musk "wasn't always a right-wing demagogue, but it has been part of his public persona for a few years." This "makes sense for Musk as he continues down his path as a far-right influencer and general social media troll," which "should concern everyone."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Adele announces 'big break'
Speed Read The singer-songwriter said she has no plans for new music
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Why can't China turn its economy around?
Today's Big Question The post-pandemic crisis puts pressure on Communist Party leaders
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Biden tests positive for Covid in fresh blow to campaign
Speed Read The president said he would consider dropping out of the race if presented with a "medical condition"
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'On too many elite campuses, little seems to have changed'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Venezuela election: first vote in a decade offers hope to poverty-stricken nation
The Explainer Nicolás Maduro agreed to 'free and fair' vote but poor polling and threat of prosecution pushes disputed leader to desperate methods
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
'Retail therapy is real'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Is Trump's attempted assassination a reckoning for the Secret Service?
Today's Big Question The incident is widely being described as a massive failure by the agency
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How could J.D. Vance impact the special relationship?
Today's Big Question Trump's hawkish pick for VP said UK is the first 'truly Islamist country' with a nuclear weapon
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Are down-ticket Democrats doomed?
Talking Points President Joe Biden's refusal to step back from his reelection campaign has some local Democrats wondering if their own races are in trouble — but not everyone is worried
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Texas' anti-porn crusade is gaining traction
Under the Radar Attorney General Ken Paxton's push to purge cyberporn from Texas is becoming a model for other red states with similar agendas
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump's attempted assassination becomes a potent political force in a single striking image
In The Spotlight Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci may have captured the most consequential photograph of 21st century politics
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published