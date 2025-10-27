Chicago: Scenes from a city under siege
Chicago is descending into chaos as masked federal agents target people in public spaces and threaten anyone who tries to document the arrests
“President Trump has had Chicago in his crosshairs for a long time,” said Geraldo Cadava in The New Yorker. But since launching his immigration crackdown early last month, he has subjected this city to what feels “like a full-on assault.” Masked federal agents have grabbed people from the street, outside churches, and inside hospitals, and bundled them into unmarked cars. Passersby who try to film these detentions have been threatened at gunpoint, and journalists, protesters, and legal observers have been blasted with rubber bullets and pepper balls and violently thrown to the ground. U.S. citizens are routinely detained without cause: Maria Greeley was on her way home from work when she was stopped and zip-tied by agents; one called her passport “fake” because the 44-year-old Latina didn’t “look like” a Greeley. Last week, agents rammed an SUV during a chase through residential streets. When angry residents came out to protest, the agents lobbed tear gas and smoke grenades at them before dragging away a 15-year-old U.S. citizen.
For many Chicagoans, life is now “filled with uncertainty and confrontation,” said Adrian Carrasquillo in The Bulwark. No one wants to be the next Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez, the Mexican immigrant shot dead by ICE “moments after dropping off his 3-year-old at day care.” Homeland Security officials said Villegas-Gonzalez “seriously injured” an officer while trying to drive away from a stop; in bodycam footage, that agent describes his injury as “nothing major.” Some Black residents initially welcomed the crackdown, said Vic Mensa in The New York Times. They thought it would target only newcomers from Latin America who compete with them for subsidized housing. But the reality of being Black in America “means that the oppression of anyone invariably affects us.” Black Chicagoans have had their doors kicked down and been dragged from their homes in nighttime raids. In a recent viral video, agents hold a young Black man in a choke hold while another shouts in disbelief, “Y’all supposed to be choking Mexicans.”
Chicagoans have found “creative ways to resist,” said Patricia Lopez in Bloomberg. Residents in some Latino neighborhoods now carry whistles to warn of ICE activity. Small businesses are blocking agents from using their bathrooms. White parents are volunteering to walk Latino children home from school. But how sustainable are these efforts when President Trump just wants to escalate? The scenes of brutality will stop only when Americans in red and blue states denounce “Trump’s authoritarian flex” and recognize that after Chicago, their hometown could be next.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Bolton indictment: Retribution or justice?
Feature Trump’s former national security adviser turned critic, John Bolton, was indicted for mishandling classified information after publishing his ‘tell-all’ memoir
-
Young Republicans: Does the GOP have a Nazi problem?
Feature Leaked chats from members of the Young Republican National Federation reveal racist slurs and Nazi jokes
-
Push for Ukraine ceasefire collapses
Feature Talks between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin were called off after the Russian president refused to compromise on his demands
-
Bolton indictment: Retribution or justice?
Feature Trump’s former national security adviser turned critic, John Bolton, was indicted for mishandling classified information after publishing his ‘tell-all’ memoir
-
Young Republicans: Does the GOP have a Nazi problem?
Feature Leaked chats from members of the Young Republican National Federation reveal racist slurs and Nazi jokes
-
Push for Ukraine ceasefire collapses
Feature Talks between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin were called off after the Russian president refused to compromise on his demands
-
Trump eyes regime change in Venezuela
Feature Officials believe Trump’s ‘war on narco-terrorism’ is actually a push to remove Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro
-
How are ICE’s recruitment woes complicating Trump’s immigration agenda?
TODAY’S BIG QUESTION Lowered training standards and ‘athletically allergic’ hopefuls are hindering the White House plan to turn the Department of Homeland Security into a federal police force
-
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s rebellion: Maga hardliner turns on Trump
In the Spotlight The Georgia congresswoman’s independent streak has ‘not gone unnoticed’ by the president
-
NY attorney general asks public for ICE raid footage
Speed Read Rep. Dan Goldman claims ICE wrongly detained four US citizens in the Canal Street raid and held them for a whole day without charges
-
Whistles emerge as Chicago’s tool to fight ICE
IN THE SPOTLIGHT As federal agents continue raiding the city, communities have turned to noisemakers to create a warning system