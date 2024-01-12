'Christie performed a needed service for American democracy'

'Chris Christie deserves credit and thanks'

Chicago Tribune editorial board

Chris Christie didn't get far as a Republican presidential candidate, says the Chicago Tribune editorial. The former New Jersey governor dropped out several days before Monday's Iowa caucus kicks off primary season. But he "courageously" and repeatedly told Republican primary voters what they needed to hear: "Donald Trump is unfit for office." He couldn't get Trump's two main challengers for the GOP nomination, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, to "repudiate Trump," too. At least he tried.

'Stroke. Hysterectomy. Organ failure. These are the risks the justices think women should be forced to endure'

Ruth Marcus in The Washington Post

Conservative Supreme Court justices don't "give a damn about women's health," says Ruth Marcus in The Washington Post. Otherwise, they wouldn't be preventing the federal government from enforcing a law requiring stabilizing care for "emergency medical conditions" while they consider whether it trumps Idaho's stringent abortion ban allowing exceptions only to save the woman's life. The justices "elevate abstractions" like state sovereignty" over "actual, irreparable harm" — like organ failure and stroke — to "actual women" denied emergency abortions.

'Impeaching Secretary Mayorkas would draw more attention to the border crisis'

National Review editorial board

Impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas "would be an act of political and moral hygiene," says the National Review editorial board. Mayorkas isn't responsible for "the administration's lawless policy at the southern border." But he is the willful "implementer" and "symbol of President Biden's dereliction." The House Homeland Security Committee was right to launch impeachment hearings against him. The Democratic Senate will never convict him, of course, but impeaching him will make Biden address the crisis.

'It's not news that the six-feet rule lacked scientific rhyme or reason'

The Wall Street Journal editorial board

Now that Anthony Fauci has left government, he's "finally speaking at least some of the truth about government policies and Covid," says The Wall Street Journal editorial board. Fauci reportedly told lawmakers in closed-door testimony this week "the six-feet rule for social distancing 'sort of just appeared' without a solid scientific basis." Too bad the candor comes after the rule provided cover for forcing businesses and schools to close, causing lasting damage we're still recovering from.

