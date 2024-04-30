Coming to America

Why the melting pot should be a source of national pride

A flag.
A hand holding a small American flag
(Image credit: Studio One-One / Getty Images)
By Theunis Bates
published

I feel like I owe some apologies. At the start of the week, this Englishman and his English wife stood in a room with a couple hundred strangers in downtown Manhattan and renounced all "allegiance and fidelity" to any foreign prince (sorry William), potentate (beg pardon Charles III), and state (forgive me Britannia) of which we had "heretofore been a subject or citizen." And after pledging to support and defend the Constitution and laws of the U.S. against all enemies, foreign and domestic, something magical happened: We became Americans. Now, outwardly expressing my joy at this metamorphosis was difficult, because a certain British stoicism — I believe the scientific term is "emotional stuntedness" — is encoded in my DNA. My natural impulse in such moments of wonder is to mutter, "Well, this is a lot of fuss about nothing," and then start talking nervously about scones or the weather. But as a newly minted American, I forced myself to enjoy the occasion, clap, and even, dare I admit it, let out a "Whoop!" 

It was an event worth cheering. Few people ever get to decide their nationality; for most it's an accident of birth. But here was a room full of Britons, Russians, French, Dominicans, Chinese, Mexicans, and many other nationalities who'd spent years and sometimes decades working through the labyrinthine immigration system to become Americans. For many, dual citizenship was not an option. Naturalizing in the U.S. meant giving up citizenship in the country of their birth. That's a remarkable sacrifice, but also a testament to the promise of the U.S. While only 67 percent of Americans now say they are extremely or very proud of the U.S. — 23 points lower than in 2003 — many people from around the world still regard this as a nation where they can work toward a better life; a dynamic democracy that is far from perfect but, as Armenian-American historian Vartan Gregorian wrote, is perfectible. For this new American, at least, that's something to be proud of.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
United States Immigration From The Magazine
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Theunis Bates

Theunis Bates is a senior editor at The Week's print edition. He has previously worked for Time, Fast Company, AOL News and Playboy.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸