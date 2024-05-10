'Will growth slow, or is the economy about to fall off a cliff?'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Will the economy slow or fall off a cliff?'
Liz Peek at The Hill
This week's surging unemployment claims suggest the economy is "weakening," says Liz Peek at The Hill. The White House insists "things are going great," but in reality the economy is "supported by three shaky pillars: over-the-top government spending, an overly concentrated stock market and unprecedented illegal immigration" that pressures unskilled wages. The Federal Reserve will slash interest rates "if the economy suddenly falters." But the central bank might not be "nimble enough to stave off" a recession.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'The bastardization of the Boy Scouts'
National Review editorial board
The Boy Scouts of America insists renaming itself Scouting America doesn't change its mission, says the National Review editorial board. But the organization, "founded 114 years ago by men who were concerned about the disappearance of traditional boyhood," already started admitting girls and gay adult leaders. The latest change fuels the impression that the "Boy Scouts have abandoned their traditional role of instilling traditional masculine virtues in boys, becoming yet one more arm of a progressive culture-war blob."
'MAGA Republicans are already doubting the 2024 election results'
Eugene Robinson in The Washington Post
MAGA Republicans have made it clear if former President Donald Trump loses to Joe Biden again this year their attempt to overturn the election "could be even worse than last time," says Eugene Robinson. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and other potential Trump running mates have been "shameless" in their refusal to commit to respecting the November result. The GOP no longer believes in democracy. "Many leading Republicans deserve to share the blame" with Trump.
'Why am I lonely? Lack of social connections hurts Americans' mental health.'
Evan Feinberg in USA Today
America is facing what the Surgeon General calls a "loneliness epidemic," fueled by political polarization and social media, says Evan Feinberg. "Nearly 40% of high school students — and half of high school girls — say their mental health has struggled in recent years." Many lack close friends. Throwing money at the crisis might chip away at the shortage of mental health providers, but it won't address the "root cause." People need to reach out in "mutual support."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Harold Maass is a contributing editor at The Week. He has been writing for The Week since the 2001 debut of the U.S. print edition and served as editor of TheWeek.com when it launched in 2008. Harold started his career as a newspaper reporter in South Florida and Haiti. He has previously worked for a variety of news outlets, including The Miami Herald, ABC News and Fox News, and for several years wrote a daily roundup of financial news for The Week and Yahoo Finance.
-
Senate passes FAA bill with new consumer protections
Speed Read The legislation will require airlines to refund customers for flight delays
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump pledged pro-oil policy to CEOs, asked for $1B
Speed Read The former president promised to reverse Biden's environmental regulations if elected
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Netanyahu vows to 'stand alone' if Biden halts arms
Speed Read The Israeli prime minister responds to President Biden's threat over withholding US weapons
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump pledged pro-oil policy to CEOs, asked for $1B
Speed Read The former president promised to reverse Biden's environmental regulations if elected
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'Why would anyone look to the United States as a model?'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
RFK Jr. said brain 'worm' caused memory fog
Speed Read The presidential candidate gave an unexpected reason for his past cognitive issues
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Will young people refuse to vote in the 2024 presidential election?
Today's Big Question The kids are not alright
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
'Is the death penalty racist? Of course it is.'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
Trump's partly stormy day in court
Speed Read Porn actress Stormy Daniels testified in graphic detail about her 2006 encounter with the former president
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'New arrivals are more than paying for themselves'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
The Don's enablers
Opinion Even Republicans who know better won't get in Trump's way
By William Falk Published