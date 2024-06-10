Far right ekes gains in EU elections, rocks France

Voters mostly backed centrists in the European Parliament elections, but far-right parties made important gains

French President Emmanuel Macron calls snap election
French President Emmanuel Macron dissolved Parliament and called for surprise snap elections
(Image credit: Ludovic Marin / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Far-right parties gained seats in European Parliament elections held in 27 countries, Green parties lost ground and the main center-right and center-left parties won the most votes, according to exit polls and preliminary results released Sunday.

The far right saw its biggest gains in Germany, where the scandal-plagued Alternative for Germany (AfD) party edged past Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats to take second place, and France, where Marine Le Pen's National Rally party crushed Emmanuel Macron's pro-business Renew party so badly, Macron dissolved Parliament and called surprise snap elections.

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

