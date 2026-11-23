Just when “you thought flying in America couldn’t get worse,” it did, said The Wall Street Journal in an editorial. More than 17,000 flights were canceled or delayed earlier this month after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered all planes grounded nationwide—only the second such ground stop since 9/11. “Was there a terrorist threat? Cyberattack?” No, the cause of that four-hour ground stop “appears to have been routine government failure.” Investigators suspect the mayhem started at an FAA radio facility in Arkansas, where a contractor was replacing antiquated copper lines with fiber- optic cable. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said a new router that came online during the upgrade started “flooding” the older equipment with data, disrupting the communication systems that air traffic controllers use to help guide pilots. All 3,500 planes in the air during the crisis landed safely. But it’s “far from reassuring that one or two malfunctioning devices can take down continental air traffic.”

The Trump administration’s response was also not reassuring, said John F. Harris in Politico. With millions of passengers stranded, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin used a White House press conference to remind Americans that Trump is “the greatest president we’ve had.” Duffy, meanwhile, talked vaguely about “instability” and “inconsistencies” in radar and communications, sounding like someone trying “to bull his way through an oral exam with only partial preparation.” Then came the blame-casting, with Duffy accusing Congress of insufficiently funding the modernization of an air traffic system that still relies on floppy disks—and demanding $50 billion to finish the job. Except money isn’t the issue, said Thomas Black in Bloomberg. Only 38% of the $12.5 billion Congress allocated for FAA upgrades has been committed. Duffy should’ve been honest with the public: Disruption is inevitable as government brings “air traffic control fully into the digital world.”

Welcome to our new reality, said Josh Tyrangiel in The Atlantic. The FAA ground stop coincided with a Microsoft Outlook outage, and was followed by outages at United Airlines and JPMorgan Chase. There’s no evidence these incidents were related, but such disruptions will inevitably increase as AI exposes more network vulnerabilities and cyber- defenders rush to patch them. Expect days where the things we’ve come to take for granted—email, banking, traffic lights, air traffic control— suddenly stop working. We’ve been privileged to live in a world of stability, but now we must brace for one in which “anything might break at any time.”

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