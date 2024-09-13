'Farmland has declined under both parties'
'Democrats and Republicans have failed American farmers — and your dinner table'
Brian Reisinger at USA Today
Despite "political parties courting the Midwest more than ever," both parties "have failed our farmers and every American dinner table," says Brian Reisinger. The "hollowing out of rural America bears a high cost for every American," and there are "many economic and social drivers, but history reveals mistakes by both parties." Democrats "too often failed to treat the market as a reality," while Republicans "have treated the market like too much of a religion."
'The Fed has no choice but to assume the worst'
Jonathan Levin at Bloomberg
Policymakers "can no longer take the resilience of the labor market for granted," says Jonathan Levin. The Bureau of Labor Statistics tries to "deliver timely labor market data to the public, but the first drafts often end up being imperfect." The Fed should "assume that the latest numbers are also somewhat worse than meets the eye." Policymakers have to "assume a worst-case scenario — that the actual pace of payroll gains is already well below 100,000 and falling."
'"Chimp Crazy" is evidence of why primate protection is so important'
Megan Ross at the Chicago Tribune
Watching the HBO docuseries "Chimp Crazy" is a "terrifying picture," says Megan Ross. Primates "are not pets," and "raising them inappropriately and without others of their kind leads to poor welfare for the animal and can be dangerous for the humans, too." The show's central figure "sells these cognitively complex, social creatures as if they are the latest fashion trend." People should be "cognizant of the videos you consume on social media" regarding apes.
'Japan has learnt a hard lesson about US friendship'
Leo Lewis at the Financial Times
"Nippon Steel's $15bn attempt to acquire U.S. Steel appears doomed to fail," says Leo Lewis. There have been "transgressions that cavalierly question Japan's status as America's closest ally in Asia." This "questioning of a Japanese company's — and by association, Japan's — trustworthiness as an owner of U.S. assets are, at best, awkwardly timed," while "at worst, they are a gift to the very countries that the U.S. and its allies see themselves as ranged against."
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
