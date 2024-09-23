'Alarming patterns have started to emerge'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Legalizing sports gambling was a huge mistake'
Charles Fain Lehman at The Atlantic
The "rise of sports gambling has caused a wave of financial and familial misery, one that falls disproportionately on the most economically precarious households," says Charles Fain Lehman. These issues "seem to concentrate among young men living in low-income counties — further evidence that those most hurt by sports gambling are the least well-off." This can create "not only debt and bankruptcy but emotional instability and even violence," and "legalization isn't yielding many benefits, either."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'As the election looms, the Harris campaign juggles joy with gravity'
Osita Nwanevu at The Guardian
Kamala Harris "will have to spend the next several weeks convincing the voters who matter most in this country" to "see her as something other than the generically liberal Democratic woman of color from California," says Osita Nwanevu. But "ridicule should remain an important part of the campaign's playbook," as the "more time Harris spends framing the right as bizarre and culturally alien," the less she'll spend "conceding that they might be right on an issue like immigration."
'Contrary to media myth, US urban crime rates are up'
Jeffrey H. Anderson at The Wall Street Journal
Crime "hasn't risen equally across the nation," says Jeffrey H. Anderson. The United States' "recent crime spike has been concentrated in urban areas," which are "areas in which leftist prosecutors have gained the strongest footholds, where police have been the most heavily scrutinized, and where lax enforcement and prosecution have become common." If cities "insist on rerunning the failed social experiments of the 1960s and '70s, we should expect similar results."
'Why a fossil fuel phase-out is the only way to protect future generations'
Vanessa Nakate at Time
"Protecting future generations" means a "total fossil fuel phase-out, a renewed commitment by developed countries to deliver climate finance" and a "green, just transition that puts people and jobs first," says Vanessa Nakate. If governments "decarbonize the economy, powerful countries will have fewer reasons to send their militaries halfway around the world to secure the flow of oil." Activists must "demand that our leaders listen," as the "longer we delay, the worse it will be."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Will Harris or Trump fix the national debt?
Today's Big Question Both candidates have big spending plans
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Elon Musk's X blinks in standoff with Brazil
Speed Read Brazil may allow X to resume operations in the country, as Musk's company agrees to comply with court demand
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Sri Lanka veers left, elects Marxist
Speed Read Newly elected president Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the leader of a Marxist party, promised to fight corruption
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Will Harris or Trump fix the national debt?
Today's Big Question Both candidates have big spending plans
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'This is but one of a string of troubles confronting the agency'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Their pathways into the system differ from those of men'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Men in Gray suits: why the plots against Starmer's top adviser?
Today's Big Question Increasingly damaging leaks about Sue Gray reflect 'bitter acrimony' over her role and power struggle in new government
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Leaked memo adds to speculation of Justice Roberts' MAGA stance