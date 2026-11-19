EU leaders are expected to tell Andy Burnham that the UK cannot “continue to strike special deals to move closer to Brussels without rejoining the bloc, its single market or customs union”, said Arj Singh in The i Paper.

The “warning” will “pile the pressure on the UK” before a “key summit” in Brussels tomorrow to discuss the PM’s “much-vaunted Brexit reset deal”.

Some see the Brussels talks as a concrete step “towards reversing Brexit”, but others suggest they are “merely a public relations exercise to warm up the somewhat frosty relations” between Britain and the EU, said The Times in an editorial.

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There is the “welcome” prospect of “pragmatic changes to remove many of Brexit’s niggling annoyances and setbacks”. But larger issues like migration cooperation and alignment on medical, trade and financial standards are likely to “run up against infuriating intransigence on Brussels’ part”.

There is a “political imperative on both sides of the Channel” to put aside residual bitterness in the interest of the common good, said Euronews. However, a draft of the expected agreement seen by the news site “also reveals the limits of the rapprochement, with negotiators still haggling over several politically sensitive issues”. Even so, Brussels and London are on course to “forge closer ties than at any point since Britain left the bloc in 2020”.

But “however warm its rhetoric”, this is a time of great upheaval within the EU and it is not clear exactly what kind of a bloc Burnham will be negotiating with in the months ahead, said The Guardian in an editorial. Emmanuel Macron “will be gone by the spring” and his replacement in France will probably be a “far‑right president committed to national preference policies that are contrary to EU law”. Spain’s Europhile PM Pedro Sánchez “could be gone by the end of the month”, and Poland is also at risk of a “lurch to the far right” next year.

But “volatile times also offer political opportunities”. Already, the “febrile geopolitics of energy” has led five European leaders to call for Britain’s “re-entry into the bloc’s internal electricity market”. And the ongoing threat from Russia might mean that “a big British offer on defence would be well received” in Brussels and could “open doors on other issues”.

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What next?

Burnham has said he will reveal several potential options for the UK’s reset with Brussels next month, said Kate Whannel and Damian Grammaticus on the BBC.

So we shouldn’t expect anything concrete at this week’s summit in Brussels. It is “understood” that the PM won’t “indicate any preference at this stage which of the long-term options he could back in future”.