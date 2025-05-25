How the civil service works – and why critics say it needs reform

Keir Starmer wants to 'rewire' Whitehall, which he has claimed is too 'comfortable in the tepid bath of managed decline'

Civil servants at work in the House of Commons committee office in London, November 1919
Civil servants at work in the House of Commons committee office in 1919
(Image credit: A. R. Coster / Topical Press Agency / Hulton Archive / Getty Images)
By
published

Keir Starmer has promised "a renewed civil service; more agile, mission-focused and more productive". Like every government in recent history, his is pushing for improved "delivery"; for better technical and digital skills; and for performance-related pay for senior civil servants, with possible dismissal for under-performers.

It wants to move more civil servants out of London, relocating 12,000 jobs to, among others, Manchester, Cardiff, Birmingham and Aberdeen (this is a recurring theme of reform efforts since the 1980s). And a review of arm's-length bodies is under way to bring more services under direct ministerial control (the world's largest quango, NHS England, has already been abolished).

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸