What's behind the scrapping of NHS England?

Keir Starmer and Wes Streeting promise greater democratic control but there are whispers in Westminster that they have 'gone a bit Tory'

Starmer Streeting
Streeting said that the government was “abolishing the biggest quango in the world” by getting rid of NHS England.
(Image credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)
By
published

NHS England is being abolished under plans announced by Keir Starmer today aimed at centralising control of the national health service.

The arms-length body is being axed to "cut bureaucracy" and bring management of the health service "back into democratic control", the prime minister said. The creation of NHS England in 2012 by the Tory-Lib Dem coalition government "created burdensome layers of bureaucracy without any clear lines of accountability".

Jamie Timson, The Week UK

