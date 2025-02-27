Wes Streeting's power grab: who is running the NHS?

How NHS England changes give health secretary more control to 'radically reshape' the health service

Overhaul of NHS England is seen as a move by Wes Streeting to 'gain and assert much more control'
Health Secretary Wes Streeting said there must be a "new relationship" between the Department of Health and the NHS after the abrupt departure of the chief executive of NHS England earlier this week.

Streeting has been battling for "tighter Whitehall control", as part of his "vow to fix the 'broken' NHS". He insisted he did not ask Amanda Pritchard to quit her NHS England leadership role but her replacement, James Mackey, has been given "a remit to radically reshape" how NHS England works with the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), said the Financial Times.

