Alaska’s close-run Senate race has ended with victory for Democrat Mary Peltola, two weeks after polls closed, capping a dramatic triumph for the party in the midterm elections.

Peltola’s unseating of Republican incumbent Dan S. Sullivan gives the Democrats a 56-44 Senate majority. Her win cements Democratic control of Congress for the last two years of Donald Trump’s presidency and intensifies the conversation over how the party should wield its new-found power.

The focus has been very much on the make-up of Congress, but the “midterm tsunami” means the Democrats can now “wield power swiftly and consequentially” in state capitals – and “in ways that will impact lives almost immediately”, said David W. Chen and colleagues in The New York Times.

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In Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Nevada, Democrats want to “raise the minimum wage, strengthen unions and pass paid family leave”. In Georgia and Texas, they will press to “expand Medicaid”, and in Arizona, Democrats are “determined to repeal abortion restrictions and revamp a costly school vouchers programme”.

But in Washington D.C., the incoming Democrat representatives “face a dilemma” over how to handle the president, said Mike Crawley on CBC. Senator-elect James Talarico of Texas, who “pulled off arguably the most monumental red-to-blue flip”, “stunned” an audience of Democrats in Denver “into near silence” when he argued that the party “must work” with Trump. Others are advocating a “more aggressive approach”, one “aimed at holding the administration accountable”.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that eight out of 10 Americans think the Democrats’ focus in the first 100 days should be on the cost of living, while only 40% are interested in prioritising investigations into the Trump administration, said Domenico Montanaro on NPR. However, 71% of respondents who voted Democrat believe such investigations should be a first 100 days focus. That is going to be a “tricky” needle for the party leadership to thread.

It’s “critical that the urgent need to deliver an affirmative economic agenda” is accompanied by efforts to “rein in the rampant abuse of power” that has flourished under Trump , said law professor K. Sabeel Rahman on Slate. Lawmakers need to “close” legal loopholes, “extend checks and balances” and “take a serious look at restructuring federal agencies altogether”. If they fail to dismantle Trump’s “autocratic practices and structures”, the risk is that they can be “flipped back on” should “another extreme, reactionary coalition” come to power.

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What next?

The Democrats shouldn’t get too comfortable, said Dustin Guastella in The Guardian; there is no guarantee voters “will stick by the party come 2028”. As the party of opposition, they were able to “endlessly hammer Republicans on their failures to address pocketbook issues”. But once in power they will face pressure to produce a “credible, and ambitious, economic programme” of their own.

The party must not forget that it was Trump’s economic bungling that “gifted” them their midterms triumph. Now they must “spend the next two years hammering out a political vision that can actually win voters’ loyalty for the long haul”.