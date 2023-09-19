'If Starmer seeks advice from Macron then God help Britain'
'Macron and Starmer are made for each other'
Gavin Mortimer for The Spectator
While a meeting with Emmanuel Macron might have made Keir Starmer "appear statesmanlike" back in 2017, "now Macron's lustre has long since faded, at home and abroad", writes Gavin Mortimer for The Spectator. If the Labour leader "seeks advice from Macron on how to govern then God help Britain", with "poverty, violent crime and sexual assaults" having "rocketed in France". But perhaps Starmer "is like every 21st century left-wing leader: far more interested in the Progressives than in the Proletariat".
'The Idea That Biden Should Just Give Up Political Power Is Preposterous'
Jamelle Bouie in The New York Times
"Most Americans say they do not want" a "Trump-Biden rematch" in 2024, says Jamelle Bouie in The New York Times. This "sense of exhaustion" is why "so many political observers have taken to speculating about a future in which Biden, at least, doesn't run". He "could be an effective, successful president or he could be a one-term, transitional figure" – but "he could not be both", says Bouie. Anyway, "Democrats are committed to Biden and there's no other option, for them, but to see that choice to its conclusion".
'The brave victims of Russell Brand's misogyny deserve full support. This time, let's get it right'
Marina Hyde for The Guardian
"Explaining 'the culture' for women during the 2000s is quite hard if you weren't there," writes Marina Hyde for The Guardian. "When it wasn't unremittingly vicious (Britney), it was weird and gross," she adds. "I'm just one of the many people who got many different things wrong about how [the "Sachsgate" story from 2008] should have been covered and framed," says Hyde. "If we have learned anything... then it is vital we all treat these newly uncovered stories better," she says.
'I was furious at the idea of a male menopause but I was wrong'
Kate Lister for the inews site
"Despite my scoffing at the idea, it turns out that the andropause [the male menopause] is very much a real thing that can impact some men very badly," writes Kate Lister for the inews site. As the treatment is the same as for the menopause – hormone replacement therapies (HRT) – and women "are still struggling to access good health care when it comes to [HRT]", "rather than dismissing men's hormonal needs as well, I am going to say, welcome to the fight, lads".
Liz Truss and the battle for the Tory grassroots
Talking Point Former PM's speech stirs talk of a comeback but prompts 'furious response from some colleagues'
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
Fall colors
By The Week Staff Published
Chioma Nnadi: new 'head' of British Vogue at centre of power struggle
Edward Enninful 'shot for the moon and lost' as Anna Wintour promotes 'loyal ally'
By Rebekah Evans Published
'The Tories are getting working-class conservatives wrong'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By The Week Staff Published
Rishi Sunak: will culture war win election?
Talking Point By fighting dirty, the Conservatives may succeed merely in driving a wedge between themselves and the electorate
By The Week Staff Published
Nadine Dorries and four of the other weirdest Westminster exits
Under the Radar A look at some of the stranger happenings that have led to the end of political careers
By Richard Windsor Published
Rishi Sunak’s drive to survive: are pro-car pledges a ‘vote magnet’?
Talking Point Conservative and Labour parties refocus on green policies following Uxbridge by-election
By The Week Staff Published
Next London mayor: the odds, the polls, the candidates
In Depth Sadiq Khan is still the favourite but Ulez expansion offers glimmer of hope to Conservatives
By The Week Staff Published
Susan Hall: the Tory London mayor candidate taking on Sadiq Khan
Why Everyone’s Talking About The Johnson and Trump supporter’s priorities include tackling crime and stopping Ulez expansion
By Keumars Afifi-Sabet Published
Potential fifth by-election headache for Rishi Sunak after Chris Pincher report
Speed Read Former Conservative whip faces suspension from the House of Commons over sexual misconduct
By Rebekah Evans Published