'If Starmer seeks advice from Macron then God help Britain'

'Macron and Starmer are made for each other'

Gavin Mortimer for The Spectator

While a meeting with Emmanuel Macron might have made Keir Starmer "appear statesmanlike" back in 2017, "now Macron's lustre has long since faded, at home and abroad", writes Gavin Mortimer for The Spectator. If the Labour leader "seeks advice from Macron on how to govern then God help Britain", with "poverty, violent crime and sexual assaults" having "rocketed in France". But perhaps Starmer "is like every 21st century left-wing leader: far more interested in the Progressives than in the Proletariat".

'The Idea That Biden Should Just Give Up Political Power Is Preposterous'

Jamelle Bouie in The New York Times

"Most Americans say they do not want" a "Trump-Biden rematch" in 2024, says Jamelle Bouie in The New York Times. This "sense of exhaustion" is why "so many political observers have taken to speculating about a future in which Biden, at least, doesn't run". He "could be an effective, successful president or he could be a one-term, transitional figure" – but "he could not be both", says Bouie. Anyway, "Democrats are committed to Biden and there's no other option, for them, but to see that choice to its conclusion".

'The brave victims of Russell Brand's misogyny deserve full support. This time, let's get it right'

Marina Hyde for The Guardian

"Explaining 'the culture' for women during the 2000s is quite hard if you weren't there," writes Marina Hyde for The Guardian. "When it wasn't unremittingly vicious (Britney), it was weird and gross," she adds. "I'm just one of the many people who got many different things wrong about how [the "Sachsgate" story from 2008] should have been covered and framed," says Hyde. "If we have learned anything... then it is vital we all treat these newly uncovered stories better," she says.

'I was furious at the idea of a male menopause but I was wrong'

Kate Lister for the inews site

"Despite my scoffing at the idea, it turns out that the andropause [the male menopause] is very much a real thing that can impact some men very badly," writes Kate Lister for the inews site. As the treatment is the same as for the menopause – hormone replacement therapies (HRT) – and women "are still struggling to access good health care when it comes to [HRT]", "rather than dismissing men's hormonal needs as well, I am going to say, welcome to the fight, lads".

