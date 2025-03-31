'We should end this betrayal of man's best friend'
'Opinion, comment and editorials of the day'
'This is no way to treat humans' best friend'
Marc Bekoff and Jane Goodall at The Washington Post
Dogs are "often used in painful and deadly tests, and laws to protect them are minimal," say Marc Bekoff and Jane Goodall. Dogs in the "experimentation industry are routinely mutilated," and "what awaits dogs when they arrive at a laboratory is often worse." For "thousands of years, humans have selectively bred dogs to be loyal to us and need our care. To use them in deadly and painful experiments is a profound betrayal of trust."
'It's not just Trump, the EU is also waging an anti-migration crusade'
Nidžara Ahmetašević and Emina Bužinkić at Al Jazeera
The U.S. has "turned deportations into media spectacles," but "while the world’s attention is focusing on Trump's anti-migration spectacle, the European Union is quietly carrying out its own crackdown," say Nidžara Ahmetašević and Emina Bužinkić. The EU's "policies are far less visible, yet they are just as ruthless." The EU has a "broader strategy to externalize migration control and fortify its borders," but "also to move away from any responsibility and accountability for violations of human rights."
'If the Switch 2 stumbles, Nintendo has no Plan B'
Gearoid Reidy and Taylor Tyson at Bloomberg
Nintendo's Switch 2 "will go on sale sometime in 2025," and the "fate of Nintendo as a whole could rest on the device being a hit," say Gearoid Reidy and Taylor Tyson. The "Switch was so successful, partly because it replaced two existing devices: the Wii line of home consoles and the DS line of handhelds." But that "also created a concentration risk," because if the "Switch 2 falters, there's no other console to fall back on."
'Netflix series "Adolescence" left me sad and mad as a mother of boys'
Nicole Russell at USA Today
Netflix's "'Adolescence' promotes a political agenda, and the narrative is built around that," says Nicole Russell. It's a "screed about toxic masculinity with a 13-year-old child at its center." The show "makes boys and men out to be problematic, susceptible to toxicity online and seemingly destined for violence." It "tries to serve as a warning, and the questions it raises are good. But the answers that the series lands on are where it veers off course."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
