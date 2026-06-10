‘Nashville seems to have found its way to one of the far ends of the spectrum’
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘Nashville's a city on the rise. But can locals keep it real?’
Blake Fontenay at USA Today
While Nashville is “still the country music capital, it’s also a booming center for healthcare, technology businesses and, if you count the suburbs, car manufacturing,” says Blake Fontenay. But an “insurance company ranked Nashville as the fourth biggest ‘tourist trap’ in the world, with a vibe ‘more staged than real.’” When “your civic identity projects as being about as authentic as Las Vegas, that’s a problem.” Nashville is “much more than its music scene or its downtown party spots.”
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‘If we are to counter medical misogyny, women can no longer be treated as unreliable witnesses of their own experience’
Alison Downham Moore at The Guardian
The “struggles of people with endometriosis to access patient-centered and appropriate care continue in many countries,” says Alison Downham Moore. This is “part of a long pattern in which medicine has repeatedly treated women’s testimony as unreliable, women’s pain as less urgent and women’s reproductive bodies as peculiarly available for unwarranted surgical intervention.” Women are “often wronged not only in what is done to their bodies but in their status as the knowers of those bodies.”
‘How Nancy Mace self-immolated’
Matthew X. Wilson at the National Review
Rep. Nancy Mace “built a reputation on Capitol Hill as someone who would say and do just about anything for attention — as someone who could be counted on to always make herself the story,” says Matthew X. Wilson. Mace “placed a distant fifth place in the South Carolina Republican gubernatorial primary,” but Trump’s “refusal to endorse Mace didn’t deliver the deathblow — her campaign was already in a downward spiral when the president stepped in.”
‘With Becerra vs. Hilton, California gets the predictable governor race it deserves’
Jack Ohman at the San Francisco Chronicle
The “utterly unpredictable race for governor of California became utterly predictable late Tuesday” and “almost certainly means that barring some tectonic unforeseen event, Democrat Xavier Becerra will be elected governor in November,” says Jack Ohman. Becerra “probably won’t have to lift a finger against his, yes, charismatic but out-of-sync former Fox News host challenger.” The race “left progressives out in the cold” and a “golden opportunity to elect a truly progressive Golden State governor was missed.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.