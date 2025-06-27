'If smoke can affect health early in life, it also can affect life's end'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'America's coming smoke epidemic'
Zoë Schlanger at The Atlantic
Until "recently, wildfires that exposed large populations to smoke were a relatively rare occurrence," says Zoë Schlanger. But "more frequent and intense wildfires are erasing or even reversing decades of gains made in American air quality." Now that "more people are regularly breathing smoky air over their lifetime," the "relevant concern may no longer be what happens when a person gets one big dose of smoke; rather, it may be what happens when they are exposed many times."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'The Supreme Court's deference to Trump is astounding'
Jackie Calmes at the Los Angeles Times
Federal judges "have been the bulwark against Trump's reign of lawlessness," says Jackie Calmes. You'd "think the Supreme Court — in particular Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., the overseer of the judicial branch — would have the lower courts' backs. But no." Their "decision in one of many deportation challenges wasn't the court's first such display of deference to a president who doesn't reciprocate." It "undermines the rule of law as fully as the Trump administration's lawlessness."
'My daughter died from CMV, a virus we all need to learn more from'
Arissa Viering at The Dallas Morning News
Cytomegalovirus is the "most common infectious cause of birth defects in the United States" but "often goes unnoticed," says Arissa Viering. Despite "these staggering numbers, more than 80% of women" have "never heard of CMV," and "even more troubling: many healthcare providers aren't equipped to address it either." This "needs to change." We "need widespread awareness — and we need continued support for scientific research that could one day prevent this heartbreak for other families."
'Ranked choice at the movies'
Armond White at the National Review
Ranked-choice voting "appeals to the simple-minded vanity of political do-gooders; it allows them to overlook their actual inclination toward favoritism, authoritarian dictates, and absolute control," says Armond White. "Ranked-choice voting was implemented" in Hollywood "as a stop-loss remedy — a move to camouflage the practices of an industry devoted to meretricious, often nihilistic entertainments." Since "adopting ranked-choice voting, the Oscars have merely awarded more junk." It's "nearly impossible to get an informed or artistically sound Oscar choice."
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
June 27 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include RFK Jr's new vaccine panel, a tough job market for graduates, and Mike Lee's real estate hustle
-
JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa: beachfront paradise in Thailand
The Week Recommends This luxury resort in Phang Nga is the perfect place to relax and unwind
-
Selfies ban in art galleries: a sign of the times?
Talking Point Priceless art has been damaged by visitors desperate to take a snap with star attractions, leading some galleries and museums to start fighting back
-
'The arts are not just expressions of creativity'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'Alligator Alcatraz will be a blight on the Everglades'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'HBCUs have always had to think more strategically'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Supreme Court clears third-country deportations
Speed Read The court allowed Trump to temporarily resume deporting migrants to countries they aren't from
-
RFK Jr.: How to destroy vaccination
Feature Robert F. Kennedy Jr. replaces all 17 members of the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice
-
'Self-segregation by political affiliation is spreading'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'The Minnesota attacks join a grim catalog of political violence'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'Is it even possible to enjoy a trip without contributing to the problem?'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day