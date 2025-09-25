‘Making a political donation shouldn’t be this dangerous’
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘Making a political donation shouldn’t be this dangerous’
Dara Lindenbaum at The Washington Post
Many Americans “don’t realize that a small political contribution can result in their home address being posted online,” and in “some cases, this reporting requirement poses real safety risks,” says Dara Lindenbaum. Congress “should amend the relevant provisions of the act to eliminate the requirement that the FEC publish individual contributors’ street names and numbers.” The public has a “right to know who is funding political campaigns,” but “Americans shouldn’t have to risk their personal safety to participate in democracy.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘The new citizenship test is still useless’
Stephen Mihm at Bloomberg
The “Trump administration has been routinely targeting legal pathways to citizenship,” so it’s “no surprise that the White House is now reinstating an expanded citizenship exam,” says Stephen Mihm. Some “argue the test is meant to instill American values, but it’s long been a poor tool for that purpose because it awards rote memorization — rather than genuine understanding — of U.S. history and government.” It’s “time for the U.S. to reassess how it assesses qualifications for citizenship.”
‘Qatar strike creates rift but not rupture in Gulf-Israel ties’
Mina Al-Oraibi at Foreign Policy
In “hitting a Gulf country, the Israeli prime minister crossed a geopolitical line his country had never crossed,” says Mina Al-Oraibi. The “fallout from the Doha strike will be felt in four realms — Doha’s role as mediator, Israel’s relationship with Qatar, threat perceptions in the Gulf, and the wider Israel-Palestine dynamic.” Gulf countries “continue to be committed to a longer-term peace deal with Israel, but there is increasingly a sense that the current government has no interest in peace.”
‘There’s too much of everything’
Christian Schneider at the National Review
Whether it’s the “Star Wars extended universe or the DC Comics world, these beloved brands are drowning us,” says Christian Schneider. Where it was “once a challenge to seek out merchandise related to your favorite movie or show, now it’s difficult to avoid.” While in “some respects this era of entertainment and information abundance has improved our lives, it has also devalued our favorite things.” The “more information we are deluged with, the less important it all becomes.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Steve: a ‘gripping’ drama starring Cillian Murphy
The Week Recommends Murphy plays the frazzled headmaster of a boarding school for ‘delinquent’ boys in this bold Indie film
-
September 25 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include the Justice Department cleaning up after Tom Homan, insider trading, and the lure of authoritarianism
-
The dark history of myths about immigrants eating swans and pets
In the Spotlight Nigel Farage has mimicked Donald Trump and peddled tropes and rumours that have long been used to ‘dehumanise’ immigrants
-
‘ExxonMobil made the right call’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘The new ESPN looks innocent enough’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Crackdown: Trump’s new blue city targets
Feature Trump has vowed to deploy the National Guard, FBI, and ICE to Memphis, naming St. Louis and New Orleans as his next targets
-
‘Gen Z men are facing a surprise workforce crisis’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Americans want dark money out of politics. We don’t have to wait for Supreme Court.’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘The problem isn’t solved by simply swapping out the faces on screen’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Mental health care is health care’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
UN panel finds Israeli genocide in Gaza
Speed Read The report found that Israeli leaders had committed ‘four of the five “genocidal acts”’ prohibited under the U.N. Genocide Convention