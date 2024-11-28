Irish election: what's at stake?

Weakened centrist coalition of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil parties may have to share power with conservative independents

Taoiseach Simon Harris on the campaign trail
'Moment of Veep-grade awkwardness': Taoiseach Simon Harris has seen his popularity plunge since a public gaffe this week
By
published

Irish citizens will go to the polls on Friday to choose a new government, and it's far from certain who will lead the next administration

With days to go, the incumbent centrist coalition of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, led by Taoiseach Simon Harris, looked set to regain enough votes to continue in power. But a "brusque exchange" between Harris and a voter on the campaign trail has really "churned the waters", said Mark Landler in The New York Times.

