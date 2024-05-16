Is public opinion shifting in Israel over the war?

International criticism and a lack of progress in freeing hostages is piling pressure on the Israeli prime minister

The invasion of Rafah continues to strain Israel's relations with its international allies but – until now – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could rely on public support within Israel for the war against Hamas.

But new polling shows support for military action is potentially dwindling in favour of making a deal with Hamas to free the hostages. This appears to chime with a sense that the mood of some Israelis may be beginning to shift. The survey by the Israel Democracy Institute showed that 56% of Jewish Israelis thought "reaching a hostage deal with Hamas should be the country’s top national priority", said The Times of Israel, while a poll by public broadcaster Channel 11 said 47% felt the same, with only 32% against.



Richard Windsor, The Week UK

