Is Saudi Arabia losing its lustre?

Regime’s bold plan to diversify economy away from oil ‘faces existential hurdle with unprecedented Houthi attacks’ and waning confidence among foreign investors

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MBS
The events of the past week ‘highlight the profound dilemma facing MBS, who must juggle immediate security imperatives and long-term economic interests’
(Image credit: Nathan Howard / Pool / AFP / Getty Images)

The deadly missile attack by Houthi rebels on Riyadh’s international airport last week “exposed vulnerabilities in the kingdom’s defences that have heaped pressure on the Saudi royal family”, said The Observer.

Thirteen people were killed and hundreds injured in the assault on the heart of Saudi power. “At a stroke, the attack shattered the kingdom’s effort to establish its reputation as a secure global investment hub, backed by world-class sporting events, as it tries to diversify away from a dependence on oil.”

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