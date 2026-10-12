Is escalation inevitable between Houthis and Saudi Arabia?

Kingdom threatening ‘serious’ response to bloodshed at Riyadh airport

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Photo collage illustration of Saudi-backed government soldiers, Houthi supporters, a tanker in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, Riyadh airport and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman
‘No room for fear in the vocabulary of Saudis‘: minister’s defiant response to Houthi strikes
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images / AP Photo)

Saudi Arabia has vowed a firm response to the deadly attacks on the kingdom’s airports and oil and gas facilities by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

The Iran-backed Houthis said their latest drone and missile strikes – some of which struck King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, killing 13 people and injuring more than 300 – were launched in retaliation for “brutal Saudi aggression” against areas they control in western Yemen.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK


Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i news site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.

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