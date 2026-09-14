Is the UK about to break up for good?

Nationalist leaders of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland sign declaration calling on Westminster to ‘prepare, plan and facilitate constitutional change’

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Photo collage illustration of Andy Burnham, John Swinney, Michelle O&#039;Neill and Rhun ap Iorwerth
Andy Burnham facing independence calls from John Swinney, Rhun ap Iorwerth and Michelle O’Neill
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

The first ministers of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will meet today to affirm their right to seek independence from the UK, with SNP leader John Swinney warning Andy Burnham he “must now be facing up to the idea that he will go down in history as the final prime minister of the United Kingdom”.

In what The Telegraph called an “unprecedented summit” in Cardiff, Plaid Cymru’s Rhun ap Iorwerth, Swinney, and Sinn Féin Vice-President Michelle O’Neill are expected to “put pen to paper on a joint declaration demanding the right to hold independence referendums”.

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