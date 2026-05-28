Scottish independence: try, try again?

‘Symbolic’ push for referendum shows ‘Scotland’s constitutional future has returned to the core of British politics’

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Glasgow
Support for independence fluctuates in Scottish opinion polls, ‘without either yes or no ever establishing a decisive lead’
(Image credit: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images)

The UK government has rejected a call from Scotland’s devolved parliament for a new Scottish independence referendum. MSPs voted 72-55 in favour of being able to call another ballot, 12 years after the last one failed, but Downing Street said there was no UK-wide consensus for another vote.

Back in 2014, “there was agreement across all parties, across civic society in Scotland and across the Scottish and UK parliaments, that there should be a referendum”, said a No. 10 spokesperson. In the absence of that now, we do not support another referendum; neither does the UK government support independence.

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