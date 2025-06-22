Is the US sliding into autocracy?

Donald Trump's use of federal troops on home ground, dismissal of dissent and 'braggadocious' military posturing are all symptoms of a shifting political culture

A banner with the image of Donald Trump seen through security fencing
A Donald Trump banner hanging from a Department of Agriculture building ahead of the US Army's 250th anniversary parade along Washington D.C.'s National Mall
(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
By
published

Is Donald Trump becoming a dictator, or just enjoying playing the part? It's getting harder to tell, said Susan B. Glasser in The New Yorker. Last weekend, tanks rolled through Washington as the president hosted a huge military parade on his 79th birthday.

The event followed his recent decision to send troops into Los Angeles, against the express wishes of California's Democratic governor, to help quell unrest sparked by his immigration crackdown. Trump and his officials warned that they wouldn't hesitate to send troops into other US cities if needed.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸