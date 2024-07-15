Hamas says military chief survived Israeli strike

An Israeli bombing failed to hit its intended target, military commander Mohammed Deif, but killed at least 90 Palestinians

Woman carries girl after Israeli strike in Mawasi, Gaza
A U.N. official said he witnessed "horrific scenes" in a Gaza hospital after the strike, including "toddlers who are double amputees"
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Hamas said Sunday that an Israeli airstrike Saturday had failed to kill its intended target, top military commander Mohammed Deif. Gaza health officials said the bombing killed at least 90 Palestinians and wounded more than 300 others in Mawasi, an area Israel had designated a safe "humanitarian area." Israel said the attack had killed Deif's lieutenant Rafa Salama.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

