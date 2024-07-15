Hamas says military chief survived Israeli strike

What happened

Hamas said Sunday that an Israeli airstrike Saturday had failed to kill its intended target, top military commander Mohammed Deif. Gaza health officials said the bombing killed at least 90 Palestinians and wounded more than 300 others in Mawasi, an area Israel had designated a safe "humanitarian area." Israel said the attack had killed Deif's lieutenant Rafa Salama.

Who said what

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday there was "no absolute certainty" that Deif was among the dead, "but one way or another, we will reach every senior member of Hamas." Hamas claimed Israel had invented the targeting of top militants to "cover up the scale of the horrific massacre."



The bombings "again raised questions about the number of civilian casualties Israel was willing to tolerate in pursuit of its military goals in the Gaza Strip," The Washington Post said. U.N. official Scott Anderson said he witnessed "horrific scenes" in a Gaza hospital after the strike, including "toddlers who are double amputees" and "children paralyzed and unable to receive treatment."

What next?

Hamas said there was "no doubt that the horrific massacres will impact any efforts" to reach a cease-fire deal with Israel, but "efforts and endeavors of the mediators remain ongoing."