Judge clears wind farm construction to resume
The Trump administration had ordered the farm shuttered in December over national security issues
What happened
A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Monday allowed construction to resume on a major offshore wind farm serving Connecticut and Rhode Island that the Trump administration ordered shut down in December on unspecified national security grounds. Suspending the nearly complete Revolution Wind project was unlawfully “arbitrary and capricious,” U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said. A second D.C. federal judge, Amit Mehta, ruled Monday that the Trump administration violated the Constitution’s equal protection requirements by killing $7.6 billion in clean-energy grants to states with “one glaring commonality:” they “did not support President Trump in the 2024 election.”
Who said what
“Purportedly new classified information does not constitute a sufficient explanation” for the administration’s decision to “entirely stop work” on Revolution Wind, “costing them one-and-a-half million a day,” Lamberth said. The ruling was a “legal setback for Trump, who has spent the last year seeking to block expansion of offshore wind in federal waters,” Reuters said. Revolution Wind was one of five East Coast wind farm projects his administration halted on Dec. 22, and the first to have its appeal heard in court.
“My goal is to not let any windmill be built,” Trump told oil executives at a White House meeting on Friday. “Maybe we get forced to do something because some stupid person in the Biden administration agreed to do something years ago,” but “I’ve told my people we will not approve windmills.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Orsted, the Danish company building Revolution Wind, said construction would resume “as soon as possible” to install the final seven of 65 turbines. Norwegian firm Equinor has a court hearing Tuesday on resuming construction of its Empire Wind project off New York, and Dominion Energy Virginia has a hearing Friday on its suspended Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Kelly sues Hegseth, Pentagon over censure
Speed Read Hegseth’s censure was ‘unlawful and unconstitutional,’ Kelly said
-
Minnesota, Illinois sue to stop ICE ‘invasion’
Speed Read Minnesota officials are also seeking a temporary restraining order
-
Is the Chinese embassy a national security risk?
Today’s Big Question Keir Starmer set to approve London super-complex, despite objections from MPs and security experts
-
Kelly sues Hegseth, Pentagon over censure
Speed Read Hegseth’s censure was ‘unlawful and unconstitutional,’ Kelly said
-
Minnesota, Illinois sue to stop ICE ‘invasion’
Speed Read Minnesota officials are also seeking a temporary restraining order
-
Trump DOJ targets Fed’s Powell, drawing pushback
Speed Read Powell called the investigation ‘unprecedented’
-
What are Donald Trump’s options in Iran?
Today's Big Question Military strikes? Regime overthrow? Cyberattacks? Sanctions? How can the US help Iranian protesters?
-
Maduro’s capture: two hours that shook the world
Talking Point Evoking memories of the US assault on Panama in 1989, the manoeuvre is being described as the fastest regime change in history
-
Trump’s power grab: the start of a new world order?
Talking Point Following the capture of Nicolás Maduro, the US president has shown that arguably power, not ‘international law’, is the ultimate guarantor of security
-
A running list of everything Trump has named or renamed after himself
In Depth The Kennedy Center is the latest thing to be slapped with Trump’s name
-
House approves ACA credits in rebuke to GOP leaders
Speed Read Seventeen GOP lawmakers joined all Democrats in the vote