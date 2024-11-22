'The double standards don't trouble the critics'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Judicial independence: Still a good idea'
James C. Ho at The Wall Street Journal
If "you don't like certain rulings, go win some elections, so that you can appoint different judges," says James C. Ho. But "don't mess with judicial independence simply because you don't like a particular decision." The "recent attacks on the judiciary are based on a series of double standards," Ho adds. It is a "deliberate strategy to create a perverse incentive structure for judges: If you rule the way the critics dictate, you won't be criticized — you'll be celebrated."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Transgender wars are a test of whether our humanity can trump focus-group politics'
Will Bunch at The Philadelphia Inquirer
The "early fights over the president-elect's off-the-wall cabinet picks and TV debates over just how anti-democratically the Trump regime might govern are still an abstraction to most Americans," but it's "different in the transgender community," says Will Bunch. The "normalization of transphobia in American politics, and the signs of looming government repression, poses a major moral test." Can "those of us not in the transgender community fully embrace the humanity of our friends, family members, or neighbors who are?"
'Brazil's right should move on from Bolsonaro'
Juan Pablo Spinetto at Bloomberg
Jair Bolsonaro's indictment "should be a moment of deep reflection and reconfiguration for Brazil's political establishment," says Juan Pablo Spinetto. Brazilians "shouldn't overestimate the 'persecution effect' that these fresh allegations may trigger." For "all their seeming passion, not all Bolsonaro voters support a dictatorship or back his unproved claims of voter fraud." Brazil's "opposition parties should get smart and focus on building an alternative candidacy for the 2026 presidential election, moving on from Bolsonaro's long-lasting scandals."
'Don't give up on Democratic celebrities just yet'
David Litt at Politico
It "would be particularly ironic — not to mention disastrous — to reject celebrity support because of a disappointing presidential year," says David Litt. Presidential elections "are the ones in which celebrity endorsements matter least," because "by the time ballots are cast, candidates enjoy name recognition of 100%." Still, celebrities "can also help signal a party's willingness to expand its coalition," and Democrats should "augment their typical enthusiasm from Hollywood with supporters from surprising places."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Today's political cartoons - November 22, 2024
Cartoons Friday's cartoons - frozen assets, blazing fires, and more
By The Week US Published
-
How much of a blow is ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu?
Today's Big Question Action by Hague court damages Israel's narrative that Gaza conflict is a war between 'good and evil'
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
UK gynaecological care crisis: why thousands of women are left in pain
The Explainer Waiting times have tripled over the past decade thanks to lack of prioritisation or funding for women's health
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
ATACMS, the long-range American missiles being fired by Ukraine
The Explainer President Joe Biden has authorized their use for the first time in the war
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'This needs to be a bigger deal'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
GOP's Mace seeks federal anti-trans bathroom ban
Speed Read Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina has introduced legislation to ban transgender people from using federal facilities
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
John Prescott: was he Labour's last link to the working class?
Today's Big Quesiton 'A total one-off': tributes have poured in for the former deputy PM and trade unionist
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
'Rahmbo, back from Japan, will be looking for a job? Really?'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'It may not be surprising that creative work is used without permission'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
What Mike Huckabee means for US-Israel relations
In the Spotlight Some observers are worried that the conservative evangelical minister could be a destabilizing influence on an already volatile region
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'All Tyson-Paul promised was spectacle and, in the end, that's all we got'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published