Team Kemistry: are the Tories making a comeback?

Conservative leader’s favourability rating surges but analysts say it’s ‘too early to talk about a Kemi-naissance’

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Photo collage illustration of Kemi Badenoch
Low taxes, moral crusade against benefits dependency: Kemi Badenoch sees herself as the “common sense” candidate
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

The Conservatives have kicked off their conference in Birmingham in a buoyant mood. Four years on from the Liz Truss mini-Budget that shredded the party’s economic credibility, and a mere two years since the party’s worst general election result in history, Kemi Badenoch has “a modest spring in her step”, said Politico’s Noah Keate.

The Tory leader “can point to disarray” in Reform’s ranks, “decent personal ratings” and the establishment of “clear dividing lines with Labour” as “reasons to be cheerful”. But “it’s still a massive road back” for Britain’s “once-dominant” centre-right party.

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