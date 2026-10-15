Are Tories now the party to reunite the right?

‘Badenoch bounce’ has helped Conservatives leapfrog Reform UK in polls

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Photo collage illustration of Nigel Farage flabbergasted at a throne reserved for Conservatives
Cracks have begun to appear in Farage’s image as a straight-talking, honest alternative
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images / Shutterstock)

Have the Tories been written off too soon? As commentators point to a “Badenoch bounce”, Reform UK has fallen to third place behind the Conservatives in recent polls.

Nigel Farage’s party has slipped to 21%, two points behind the Tories and three behind Labour, according to a YouGov poll carried out this week. The Conservatives’ 23% – up three percentage points on the previous week – is their highest rating since January 2025.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK


Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i news site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.

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