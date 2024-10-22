Life in a swing state
Why the election can't come soon enough
The mailbox at the end of my driveway is crammed to bursting with political fliers. My phone chirps with text after text from pollsters and get-out-the-vote activists. Every weekend, I get stuck in the traffic overflow from yet another candidate's event. And I can't turn on the TV without seeing endless commercials for Donald Trump, for Kamala Harris, for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Stein (the commercials for Mark Robinson, his Republican opponent, abruptly stopped a few weeks ago, after he was outed as a fan of trans porn and a self-proclaimed "black Nazi"). That's right, I live in North Carolina, one of this year's crucial swing states.
My state started early voting this week and promptly got stampeded by candidates and canvassers. Nobody can tour the western region around Asheville, where they're still digging out from Hurricane Helene, but the rest of the state was one big rally. The Democrats gave us Harris filling the Eastern Carolina University coliseum in Greenville, then running mate Tim Walz in the central cities of Durham and Winston-Salem, and then Bill Clinton hitting a bunch of small towns on a bus tour. The Republicans sent veep pick J.D. Vance to speak in Wilmington on the coast, while Trump will swing by a suburb of Charlotte next week. It's unclear whether all this electioneering will make a difference. North Carolina is often called purple, but we're really more of a deep magenta. We haven't voted for a Democrat for president since 2008. It's true that we often split our ballots and pick a Democratic governor even when we prefer the Republican as president — but that might just be a reflection of a state GOP that is much further to the right than the average Carolinian and offers extremists as nominees
Still, the political experts seem to think it's a toss-up, so our mailboxes and stadiums and cellphones will be under siege for another month. Of course, it could be worse. At least I don't live in Pennsylvania.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
This is the editor's letter in the current issue of The Week magazine.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Susan Caskie is The Week's international editor and was a member of the team that launched The Week's U.S. print edition. She has worked for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Transitions magazine, and UN Wire, and reads a bunch of languages.
-
6 captivating homes in the Scandinavian style
Feature Featuring a skylit living room in Colorado and a suspended fireplace in New York
By The Week Staff Published
-
Trevor Noah's 7 favorite works that explore life's challenges
Feature The former host of The Daily Show recommends works by Miranda July, Percival Everett, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Does Kamala Harris have bigger plans than tweaks to the Affordable Care Act?
The Explainer From radical to reticent reformer on health care
By David Faris Published
-
Would Trump really use the military against Americans?
Talking Points The former president says troops could be used against 'enemy within'
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Central Park 5 sue Trump for defamation
Speed Read The group was wrongfully convicted of raping a jogger in 1989
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Moldova backs joining EU in close vote marred by Russia
Speed Read The country's president was also pushed into a runoff election
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump leans on tariffs to boost U.S. economy
The Explainer 'Tariff' is 'the most beautiful word in the dictionary,' says the former president
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'We have witnessed firsthand how health and civics intersect'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Abortion rights are a 'core issue' for Kamala Harris
The Explainer She is featuring a 'rapid-response mentality' on reproductive rights
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Why are Democrats suddenly focused on