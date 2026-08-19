Melania Trump: the curious case of the disappearing first lady

Rumours flying over why she hasn’t been seen in public for a month

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Melania Trump at the the Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit roundtable
Now you see her, now you don’t: Melania Trump’s last public appearance was in mid-July
(Image credit: UPI / Alamy)

Melania Trump has not been seen in public since the World Cup final on 19 July. Over the past 30 days, the first lady has skipped a series of high-profile events attended by her husband, including Senator Lindsey Graham’s funeral and the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. So what is going on?

‘Even lower profile’

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.