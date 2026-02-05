Melania: an ‘ice-cold’ documentary
The film has played to largely empty cinemas, but it does have one fan
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
“Melania Trump – born Melanija Knavs – has led an undeniably fascinating life,” said Nick Hilton in The Independent. Raised in a housing complex in what is now Slovenia, she started modelling in her teens, and in the 1990s landed up in the US, where she eventually met Donald Trump.
Hers is “an aspirational story” of how “a little girl with nothing but a perfect jawline” conquered America; but oddly, none of these biographical details make it into Amazon’s documentary about her, which was released last week. Instead, “Melania” – for which the First Lady was paid a reported $28 million (£20 million) – focuses on the 20 days leading up to Trump’s inauguration last year. We learn next to nothing about Melania herself; she is mainly shown “preening and scowling”, her face “a mask of pure nothingness”.
‘Designer taxidermy’
There are some revelations, said Janice Turner in The Times: that Melania “hires only people ‘who serve my veeesion’”, that she takes crockery very seriously; and that she finds black and white stuff “classy”.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
This is less a documentary than an “elaborate piece of designer taxidermy, horribly overpriced and ice-cold to the touch”, said Xan Brooks in The Guardian. Deadly, dispiriting and “spectacularly unrevealing”, it’s “one of those rare, unicorn films that doesn’t have a single redeeming quality”.
Grovelling billionaires
Well, I was quite interested by how much “crawling” the Trumps’ flunkies do, said Robert Hutton in The Critic. At one point, an aide tells Donald that there will be “the standard presidential parade” before hastily correcting himself: “I shouldn’t say standard. It’s a little bit bigger and a little bit better.”
Then there are the billionaires we see grovelling to the president: how sad, that with all that money, they still have to abase themselves. Which brings us round to Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, who forked out $40 million (£29 million) for the film, the most ever paid for a documentary, and then spent a further $35 million (£25 million) marketing it. Even the richest have things to fear from its subject’s husband. It is this, not the film’s content, that makes it “an important document in the decline of American public life”.
The film has played to largely empty cinemas, but it does have one fan, said Chas Danner in New York Magazine. I loved it, said Trump on Truth Social. “Check it out – A MUST SEE!”
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Political cartoons for February 5
Cartoons Thursday’s political cartoons include sticks and stones, the wake of nationalized elections, and more
-
Epstein files topple law CEO, roil UK government
Speed Read Peter Mandelson, Britain’s former ambassador to the US, is caught up in the scandal
-
Supreme Court upholds California gerrymander
Speed Read The emergency docket order had no dissents from the court
-
Nouvelle Vague: ‘a film of great passion’
The Week Recommends Richard Linklater’s homage to the French New Wave
-
Wonder Man: a ‘rare morsel of actual substance’ in the Marvel Universe
The Week Recommends A Marvel series that hasn’t much to do with superheroes
-
Is This Thing On? – Bradley Cooper’s ‘likeable and spirited’ romcom
The Week Recommends ‘Refreshingly informal’ film based on the life of British comedian John Bishop
-
A Shellshocked Nation: Britain Between the Wars – history at its most ‘human’
The Week Recommends Alwyn Turner’s ‘witty and wide-ranging’ account of the interwar years
-
Music reviews: Ari Lennox, Lucinda Williams, and A$AP Rocky
Feature ‘Vacancy,’ ‘World’s Gone Wrong,’ and ‘Don’t Be Dumb’
-
Book reviews: ‘Vigil: A Novel’ and ‘Fear and Fury: The Reagan Eighties, the Bernie Goetz Shootings, and the Rebirth of White Rage’
Feature Taking on the space between life and death and a look back at a 1984 shooting that shocked New York City
-
Film reviews: ‘Send Help’ and ‘Private Life’
Feature An office doormat is stranded alone with her awful boss and a frazzled therapist turns amateur murder investigator
-
The Beckhams: the feud dividing Britain
In the Spotlight ‘Civil war’ between the Beckhams and their estranged son ‘resonates’ with families across the country