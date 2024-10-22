Moldova backs joining EU in close vote marred by Russia

The country's president was also pushed into a runoff election

Moldovan President Maia Sandu rallies pro-EU crowd
Moldovan President Maia Sandu rallies a pro-EU crowd
(Image credit: Elena Covalenco / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Moldovans narrowly voted in favor of joining the European Union, according to election results released Monday, in a referendum the government said was marred by widespread Russian interference, including vote-buying. A 42.5% plurality of voters also supported President Maia Sandu in a parallel election Sunday, pushing her into a runoff against former prosecutor-general Alexandr Stoianoglo, a pro-Russia candidate who got 26%.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like