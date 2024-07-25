Is the new Palestinian unity a mirage? And how will it affect the war?

'Bitter foes' Hamas and Fatah look to the future

Photo collage of Fatah representative Mahmoud al-Aloul, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and Hamas representative Mussa Abu Marzuk.
The new agreement has "no practical significance," critics say
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published
in today's big question

Hamas and Fatah signed a unity agreement in Beijing on Tuesday. The longtime "bitter foes" vowed to jointly govern Palestinian territories whenever the Israel-Hamas war comes to an end, Politico said. That could signal the "thawing of relations and potential reconciliation of the two heavyweights of Palestinian politics." But there is skepticism. "A lot of this was just a PR stunt," said the Crisis Group's Tahani Mustafa. And of course, Israel might have something to say about any post-war arrangements. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for example, doesn't want to see either group in charge. "I am not prepared to switch from Hamastan to Fatahstan," he said in April. 

There are good reasons to doubt whether a Hamas-Fatah partnership will endure. The two groups "have been deeply divided for years," said The New York Times. In 2007, the factions fought a civil war that left Fatah in control of the West Bank and Hamas in control of Gaza. There have been "multiple past attempts" to bring both sides together since then. "All of those efforts have failed." And the hard feelings have persisted: Just two weeks ago, Fatah officials were criticizing Hamas for starting the war, said The Jerusalem Post. Gaza civilians killed in the conflict "did not sacrifice themselves — they were sacrificed," said a Fatah spokesman.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Hamas Fatah Israel And Palestine Israel Today's Big Question Diplomacy
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸