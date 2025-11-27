Rachel Reeves’ Budget: playing for time?
The chancellor has ‘bought off’ disgruntled Labour MPs for now but voters may be harder to win over
The pressure on Rachel Reeves that has been “building all year” culminated yesterday in her much-anticipated autumn Budget, said Ailbhe Rea in The New Statesman. The chancellor stepped up to the despatch box with her “political fate” tied to Keir Starmer’s: “they went into it together, fighting for their political lives”.
The “extraordinary spectacle” of the Office for Budget Responsibility accidentally publishing details of the Budget before Reeves announced them “simply added to the already heightened sense of Labour having a bumpy ride”, said City A.M.
‘Narrow interests’
The Budget itself was “Labour to the core”, said City A.M. From scrapping the two-child benefit cap to raising the minimum wage, the announcements were “very much in line with the party’s history of combatting poverty” – and Labour MPs “seemed to love it”.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
However, there is a “gulf between the relatively narrow interests of 405 Labour MPs and voters more broadly”, said The Times. To pay for welfare, the NHS and higher wages for low earners, Reeves is bringing in “more than a dozen tax rises on workers, pensioners and savers” that will be felt just as Labour is gearing up for the next election.
She “clearly hopes” the economy will have improved by then, and she can potentially scrap planned income tax freezes or offer other incentives to the public. But if “global uncertainty continues to weigh on the UK economy”, there is a risk that Labour will go into the next election with many voters “feeling poorer than ever”.
‘Scandinavian’ tax levels
The chancellor is “trapped by the same problems that plagued her predecessors”, said UnHerd. Improving public services requires “significant tax rises” that are “the quick route to political death“. But “letting services continue to atrophy is the slow one”. Reeves and Starmer may have “bought off their most immediate opposition” by “pleasing the parliamentary party” but the unpopularity of the announcements outside of Westminster “could still cost them”. This “timid” Budget risks falling into “the regular trap of indecision: half-measures that please no one”.
It was billed as the “smorgasbord” Budget, and it will “certainly” bring Britain closer to “Scandinavian levels of taxation”, said the Financial Times. This may well be Reeves’ “last Budget as chancellor” but “if all else fails, there should be an opening in the OBR’s IT department”.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Hollie Clemence is the UK executive editor. She joined the team in 2011 and spent six years as news editor for the site, during which time the country had three general elections, a Brexit referendum, a Covid pandemic and a new generation of British royals. Before that, she was a reporter for IHS Jane’s Police Review, and travelled the country interviewing police chiefs, politicians and rank-and-file officers, occasionally from the back of a helicopter or police van. She has a master’s in magazine journalism from City University, London, and has written for publications and websites including TheTimes.co.uk and Police Oracle.
-
The controversial Free Birth Society
The Explainer Influencers are encouraging pregnant women to give birth without midwife care – at potentially tragic cost
-
Wes Anderson: The Archives – ‘quirkfest’ celebrates the director’s ‘impeccable craft’
The Week Recommends Retrospective at the Design Museum showcases 700 props, costumes and set designs from the filmmaker’s three-decade career
-
Is conscription the answer to Europe’s security woes?
Today's Big Question How best to boost troop numbers to deal with Russian threat is ‘prompting fierce and soul-searching debates’
-
‘Officials say exporters pay the tariffs, but consumers see the opposite’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Will Rachel Reeves’ tax U-turn be disastrous?
Today’s Big Question The chancellor scraps income tax rises for a ‘smorgasbord’ of smaller revenue-raising options
-
Will the public buy Rachel Reeves’s tax rises?
Today’s Big Question The Chancellor refused to rule out tax increases in her televised address, and is set to reverse pledges made in the election manifesto
-
Five takeaways from Plaid Cymru’s historic Caerphilly by-election win
The Explainer The ‘big beasts’ were ‘humbled’ but there was disappointment for second-placed Reform too
-
The Chinese threat: No. 10’s evidence leads to more questions
Talking Point Keir Starmer is under pressure after collapsed spying trial
-
The end of ‘golden ticket’ asylum rights
The Explainer Refugees lose automatic right to bring family over and must ‘earn’ indefinite right to remain
-
‘Americans want dark money out of politics. We don’t have to wait for Supreme Court.’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Tariffs at their essence are an income transfer’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day