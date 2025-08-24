Rachel Reeves and the UK's 'most hated' tax

Inheritance tax reforms are one of few revenue-raising avenues left open to the Chancellor

"It's hard not to feel some pity for Rachel Reeves," said Mark Littlewood in The Telegraph. As she prepares for her Autumn Budget, the chancellor finds herself facing an impossible "three-pronged conundrum".

First, the fiscal picture is bleak: Reeves needs to plug a black hole in the public finances of between £20 billion and £50 billion, depending on your estimate. But secondly, "she cannot cut government expenditure at all" – Labour's backbenchers have already cried blue murder at attempts to even "marginally trim" our ballooning welfare state. Thirdly, she has boxed herself in with her campaign pledge not to raise tax on "working people" by increasing income tax, National Insurance or VAT.

Yet the policy would be "greeted with horror", including by many Labour voters, said Stephen Glover in the Daily Mail. Polls show inheritance tax is "the most hated tax in the country" – resented even by those who don't have to pay it. Why? Partly because more and more striving middle-class families are being dragged into its long-frozen £325,000 threshold. But also because most people recognise the inherent "injustice of being forced to pay tax on money that has already been taxed once", when it was first earned.

Something's got to give, said Polly Toynbee in The Guardian. Defence, health, old age, infrastructure – the country needs money. Everyone will have to pay more: the rich and the rest of us. Reeves must be radical in the next Budget. Even income tax, not raised since 1975, "can't be taboo".

