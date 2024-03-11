US-Israel tensions rise as Ramadan starts in Gaza

What happened?

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan began Monday with no cease-fire in Gaza. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sparred over the weekend about the high death toll and humanitarian crisis and Israel's plans to attack Rafah, a last refuge for about half of Gaza's 2.2 million residents.

Who said what?

Netanyahu has a "right to defend Israel" and "pursue Hamas," but an attack that leaves "30,000 more Palestinians dead" is a "red line," Biden told MSNBC. "In my view, he's hurting Israel more than helping Israel." Netanyahu told Politico that whatever Biden meant, he is "wrong" if he thinks Netanyahu is "pursuing private policies" that go against the "wish of the majority of Israelis." He said Israel still plans to attack Rafah.

The U.S. "lost faith in Netanyahu and it's not surprising," Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said. "Half of his Cabinet has lost faith in him as has the majority of Israel's citizens." Even a more moderate Israeli leader "wouldn't do things significantly differently" in Gaza, Eytan Gilboa, an expert on U.S.-Israel relations at Israel’s Bar-Ilan University, told The Associated Press. Nobody "of sound mind here" is "willing to leave Hamas in Gaza."

What next?

Ramadan is typically a month of "dawn-to-dusk fasting," The New York Times said, but "that seems far away" in Gaza, where "people are so hungry that some have resorted to eating leaves and animal feed."