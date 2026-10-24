Reform UK: racism in the ranks

ITV’s exposé comes as party drops in the polls, in sign the electorate is wearying of Reform’s scandals

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Nigel Farage with his eyes cast downwards during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster
Two years ago, Farage vowed to rid Reform of ‘bad apples’
(Image credit: Toby Melville / Pool / AFP / Getty Images)

“It’s been more than two years since Nigel Farage promised to expel racist and nasty people from the party,” said Michael Crick in The i Paper. Back in 2024, the Reform UK leader referred to them as a “few bad apples”, insisting that they’d soon be “long gone... You have my 100% promise on that.” Yet a shocking documentary broadcast on ITV on Sunday has shown that this promise was “worthless”.

‘Louts, loons and loudmouths’

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