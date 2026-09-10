Zia Yusuf: the polarising figure in Reform’s ranks

Self-styled ‘shadow home secretary’ is a ‘slowly ticking timebomb’ who could scupper his party’s chance of power, say critics

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Zia Yusuf
Senior figures within the party are trying to prevent him from succeeding Nigel Farage
(Image credit: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)

“Zia Yusuf is a brilliant man, and he’s a genius actually, and he’s an incredible communicator,” Tory defector and Reform member Nadine Dorries told Times Radio recently. But, she added: “I wish he closed down his Twitter account.”

The interview followed a tweet by Reform’s self-styled “shadow home secretary” in response to reports that Somali-born Sagal Abdi-Wali, the leader of Camden Council, was the favourite to be Labour’s candidate to replace Keir Starmer in the Holborn and St Pancras by-election. Yusuf asked his followers: “Do you understand what’s happening?”, a remark that drew condemnation from across the political spectrum for its apparent racial undertones.

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