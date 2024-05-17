Fico assassination attempt exposes deep divisions in Slovakia

Violence lays bare the growing schism between older, nationalist Slovaks and younger, pro-Western liberals

Robert Fico
The populist Prime Minister Robert Fico is a polarising figure in Slovakian politics
(Image credit: Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP via Getty Images))
By
published

Slovakia's interior minister warned the country could be on the brink of "civil war" after the attempted assassination of Prime Minister Robert Fico laid bare the country's bitter political divides.

The populist leader was shot multiple times and gravely wounded in the town of Handlova on Wednesday, but government officials have said he is expected to survive.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
World News Slovakia The Explainer Politics
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸