Giuliani to pay $400k to end bankruptcy case
Donald Trump's former attorney has reached a dismissal deal with his creditors and will pay legal fees
What happened
Donald Trump ally Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday agreed to pay approximately $400,000 to a financial adviser hired by his creditors, including former Georgia election workers who won nearly $150 million in a defamation suit against the former New York City mayor late last year. The payment for the adviser's administrative fees is "tied to" Giuliani's bankruptcy case and paves the "way for its dismissal," The Washington Post said.
Who said what
The "last-minute deal" means Giuliani will avoid a "potential deep dive" into his personal finances, The Associated Press said. It also means Giuliani may "avoid having to testify under oath" about his financial situation, the Post said.
What next?
Giuliani will "initially have to pay $100,000 into an escrow account," Law & Crime said. The remainder of the fees, estimated in total to be around $400,000, will be paid through the sale of either his New York City apartment or Palm Beach, Florida, condo.
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
