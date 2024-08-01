Giuliani to pay $400k to end bankruptcy case

Donald Trump's former attorney has reached a dismissal deal with his creditors and will pay legal fees

Rudy Giuliani speaks to members of the media in January 2024
Giuliani may now avoid further questioning about his finances
(Image credit: Brandon Bell / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

Donald Trump ally Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday agreed to pay approximately $400,000 to a financial adviser hired by his creditors, including former Georgia election workers who won nearly $150 million in a defamation suit against the former New York City mayor late last year. The payment for the adviser's administrative fees is "tied to" Giuliani's bankruptcy case and paves the "way for its dismissal," The Washington Post said.



Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

